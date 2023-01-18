Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Russia again shows it's not interested in peace

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 3:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's rejection of President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace plan shows that Russia is not interested in peace, said Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

Nikolenko said that Ukraine's partners have stopped paying attention to what Russia's Foreign Ministry says and that the Kremlin will have to abide by the formula, like it or not.

Lavrov's statement was a reaction to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos by First Lady Olena Zelenska on Jan. 17. The formula, first introduced by Zelensky in November, calls for full Russian withdrawal, the return of all prisoners and deportees, food, energy and nuclear security and justice for Russian war crimes, among other requirements.

Zelensky had previously said that Ukraine would not negotiate with the government of Vladimir Putin, only its replacement.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
