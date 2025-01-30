Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls Fico 'Kremlin's mouthpiece,' summons Slovak ambassador over recent remarks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Slovak Ambassador Pavel Vizdal on Jan. 30 to express its rejection of Bratislava's claims that Kyiv is interfering in Slovakia's internal affairs.

This comes amid tensions between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fico, who maintains friendly ties with Russia, has escalated threats against Kyiv following the termination of Russian gas transit via Ukrainian territory on Jan. 1. In his remarks on Jan. 28, Fico called Zelensky "the enemy" of Slovakia.

Ukraine expressed "deep disappointment" over Fico's statements, accusing him of acting as "the Kremlin's mouthpiece" while ignoring Slovakia's EU membership. The Foreign Ministry warned that this undermines relations between the two countries and damages EU unity.

Earlier on Jan. 29, the Slovak Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran, delivering a "strong protest" against what it called Ukrainian interference in Slovakia's internal affairs.

Just days before, Zelensky voiced support for protests against Fico's government, writing on X, "Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe."

The protests, which kicked off on Jan. 24 under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe," saw around 100,000 people across 30 cities demanding an end to Fico's leadership.

Fico has earlier threatened to limit aid to Ukrainians and cut electricity supplies amid an energy crisis caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid.

The prime minister's friendly stance toward the Kremlin, including a controversial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December, has drawn condemnation from European leaders.