Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Slovakia, Ukraine, Robert Fico, Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Ministry, Russia, European Union
Edit post

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls Fico 'Kremlin's mouthpiece,' summons Slovak ambassador over recent remarks

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 30, 2025 5:21 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Slovak Ambassador Pavel Vizdal on Jan. 30, 2025, to express its rejection of Bratislava's claims that Kyiv is interfering in Slovakia's internal affairs. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry / Official website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Slovak Ambassador Pavel Vizdal on Jan. 30 to express its rejection of Bratislava's claims that Kyiv is interfering in Slovakia's internal affairs.

This comes amid tensions between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fico, who maintains friendly ties with Russia, has escalated threats against Kyiv following the termination of Russian gas transit via Ukrainian territory on Jan. 1. In his remarks on Jan. 28, Fico called Zelensky "the enemy" of Slovakia.

Ukraine expressed "deep disappointment" over Fico's statements, accusing him of acting as "the Kremlin's mouthpiece" while ignoring Slovakia's EU membership. The Foreign Ministry warned that this undermines relations between the two countries and damages EU unity.

Earlier on Jan. 29, the Slovak Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran, delivering a "strong protest" against what it called Ukrainian interference in Slovakia's internal affairs.

Just days before, Zelensky voiced support for protests against Fico's government, writing on X, "Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe."

The protests, which kicked off on Jan. 24 under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe," saw around 100,000 people across 30 cities demanding an end to Fico's leadership.

Fico has earlier threatened to limit aid to Ukrainians and cut electricity supplies amid an energy crisis caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid.

The prime minister's friendly stance toward the Kremlin, including a controversial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December, has drawn condemnation from European leaders.

Georgescu has ‘masters in Moscow’ — Kyiv slams Romanian politician over comments on Ukraine’s partition
Georgescu’s comments, made in a Jan. 29 interview, were dismissed by Ukraine as revisionist and contrary to international norms, the U.N. Charter, and democratic values.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.