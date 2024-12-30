Skip to content
Ukraine’s exports grew 13% in 2024 amid stabilized port activity, Economy Ministry says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 7:48 PM 1 min read
Elevators in the Odesa port on May 13, 2023, in the city of Odesa, Ukraine. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Preliminary data shows that Ukraine’s exports grew by more than 13% over the past year, primarily due to stabilizing the functioning of Ukrainian seaports, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Dec. 30.

As of Dec. 26, Ukraine exported 129.2 million metric tons of goods worth $41.043 billion, up from $36.1 billion the same time last year, a statement from the ministry said.

Ukraine managed to restart maritime trade in the Black Sea despite Russian attempts at blockade, unilaterally opening a shipping corridor after Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal in 2023.

The recovery and development of production in Ukraine also played a role in export growth, Svyrydenko said.

The European Union remained Ukraine’s largest trading partner, with $24.5 billion in exports — 59% of the year's total and $1 billion higher than the previous year.

Aside from the EU, Ukraine’s largest export trading partners this year were China ($2.3 billion), Turkey ($2.1 billion), Egypt ($1.6 billion), India ($986 million), and Moldova ($935 million).

Ukraine’s top exports include processed and raw agricultural products and metallurgy products.

Ukraine’s economy healthier than Russia’s in some indicators, The Economist reports
Ukraine’s economy has adapted itself well to the realities of the full-scale war while Russia’s economy faces increasingly unfavorable forecasts, The Economist wrote on Dec. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
