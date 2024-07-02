Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Poland
Edit post

Ukraine's defense of Kharkiv 'unconditional success,' says ex-Polish defense minister

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2024 6:55 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the National Guard fire artillery at their fighting position in the direction of the Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia's offensive in Kharkiv Oblast has failed and is an "unconditional success of the Ukrainian army," former Polish Defense Minister Janusz Onyszkiewicz said on July 2.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Onyszkiewicz said it raised hopes that Moscow's forces would not launch another offensive in northern Ukraine, including an attack from the territory of Belarus.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast, where it managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukraine halted the advance at the first line of defense.

During a single month of the offensive in the northeastern oblast, Russian forces suffered around 4,000 troops killed or injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

According to the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service, Russia still controls a handful of villages on two separate axes in Kharkiv Oblast, one near the Lyptsi village and the other near the embattled town of Vovchansk.

Onyszkiewicz said if Russia did launch another offensive then the issue of allowing Ukraine to strike deeper inside Russian and even Belarusian territory than current restrictions permit, would have to be raised.

The U.S. gave Ukraine permission on June 1 to use American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Ukraine is still prohibited from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia.

"I think that this limit of 100 kilometers will soon be expanded because from an operational point of view, 100 kilometers is not enough," Onyszkiewicz said.

"Because it allows the Russian army to take certain actions in strategic depth."

"Therefore, this zone should be covered with the possibility of launching missile strikes up to 300 kilometers deep."

He echoed views expressed a day earlier in Kyiv by Mike Turner, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and a Republican congressman from Ohio, who said Ukraine should be allowed to strike "valid military targets" in Russia.

Visiting Kyiv as part of a bipartisan delegation of U.S. members of Congress, Turner said his position on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory was "broader than the (Biden) administration's."

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.