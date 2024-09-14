The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Religion, Kyiv, War, Casualties
Edit post

Ukraine's chief rabbi mourns loss of adopted son, killed in combat

by Sonya Bandouil September 14, 2024 4:26 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman points out his adopted son Matityahu (Anton) Samborskyi, who was killed in combat, during the memorial service in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On September 12, a memorial service was held in Kyiv for Anton Samborskyi, the adopted son of Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman, who was killed in combat.

Samborskyi, 32, had been missing since late July, with his death confirmed weeks later.

Rabbi Azman, who adopted Samborskyi when he was 10, expressed his sorrow, recalling their last conversation and noting that Samborskyi had recently become a father before being drafted into the army.

The service at the Central Synagogue of Kyiv was attended by servicemen, veterans, and others, and Samborskyi was buried in the city’s Jewish cemetery afterward.

Rabbi Azman expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received after the passing of his son on X.

“Friends, I am grateful to each of you,” he wrote on X. “Your warm words, coming from the heart, fill me with confidence in our victory over evil.”

He also announced a fundraising campaign in memory of his son, to support those affected by the war, including refugees, the elderly, widows, and orphans.

Jewish pilgrims warned against travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah
Jewish pilgrims should refrain from visiting Uman for Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year, Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets warned on Sept. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:28 PM

Chinese defense minister calls for talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Beijing has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions. China is pushing its peace plan, which doesn't envisage the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory and was dismissed by the West.
11:30 AM

Ukrainian pilots arrive in Romania for F-16 training.

Ukrainian pilots arrived in Romania to start training on Dutch aircraft at the Borcea air base "a few days ago," Digi24 news outlet reported on Sept. 12. They are now reportedly learning details about the F-16s on the ground.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.