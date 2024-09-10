Jewish pilgrims warned against travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah

This audio is created with AI assistance

Jewish pilgrims should refrain from visiting Uman for Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year, Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets warned on Sept. 10.

Thousands of Hasidic Jews make a pilgrimage to Uman in central Ukraine every year at Rosh Hashanah to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, a major Hasidic leader. This year, Rosh Hashanah will start on Oct. 2 and end on Oct. 4.

"As in the previous years of the war, we first of all recommend believers to consider the security situation in our country and refrain from visiting Uman," Taburets said.

Regular Russian attacks "are not just scaremongering, but everyday life for Ukrainians," Taburets warned.

"However, we understand that, despite the warning, some believers will still visit the cult place for themselves."

The local authorities are working to prepare for an influx of visitors, from issues relating to "sanitary and epidemiological well-being," to ensuring there are enough air raid shelters, Taburets said.

Over 35,000 people visited Uman for Rosh Hashanah in 2023, an increase from around 20,000 people in 2022.