Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's ambassador to US visits Minnesota on 'Whistlestops for Ukraine' support initiative

by Olena Goncharova December 1, 2023 7:53 AM 2 min read
Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., attends a meeting with the Senate Ukraine Caucus and members of the Ukrainian and Polish Parliaments in the Capitol Visitor Center to discuss the Russian invasion on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova visited Minneapolis on Nov. 30 to launch a whistle-stop tour to rally support for Kyiv's ongoing defense against Russia. The tour is hosted by the think tank German Marshall Fund (GMF) of the U.S. and the philanthropic Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The "Whistlestops for Ukraine" tour aims to boost community dialogue, highlight the connection between supporting Ukraine and U.S. security and prosperity, and showcase existing community efforts for Ukraine. It also seeks to contribute to discussions about Ukraine and cultivate advocates for the cause. The tour is set to continue in 2024, covering various states, including Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

At the tour's first stop in Minnesota, Markarova was joined by Howard G. Buffett, head of the philanthropic organization, and Heather Conley of the Marshall Fund for the event that focused on encouraging community dialogue about the war and bolster support for Ukraine.

Several injured Ukrainian soldiers participated in the event. They have been treated in Minnesota through the Protez Foundation, which provides prosthetics manufactured in the state for Ukrainian children, civilians, and military who have lost limbs in the war.

"We can win this one. It is very difficult ... we are fighting this fight every day, there are a barrage of missiles and drones on peaceful cities every day," Markarova told the crowd of about 50 people, according to the local Star Tribune report published on Nov. 30. "But we will stay the course. We need you, our friends, to stay the course with us."

GMF President Conley underscored that global challenges, such as the war in Ukraine, are "intensely local." "What happens in Ukraine matters to American farmers and our country as a whole. I’m heartened by what I see today in Minnesota, where local communities have come together to back Ukraine."

US Senate introduces bill to confiscate assets of Russian oligarchs
U.S. Senators introduced a bipartisan bill on Nov. 28 aimed at confiscating assets of Russian oligarchs to be used towards the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.