CNN: Ukraine's ambassador to France: Western countries to deliver 321 tanks to Ukraine

Western countries will deliver 321 tanks to Ukraine, Ukraine’s ambassador to France said.

“As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Vadym Omelchenko said in an interview with French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television on Jan. 27.

Omelchenko did not say how many tanks or which models European countries would provide.

On Jan. 25, Germany promised to supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, while the U.S. announced the transfer of 31 Abrams tanks. Poland has also announced it will send some of its German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

U.S.-produced Abrams tanks “will take many months before they can get on the ground” in Ukraine, John Kirby, a White House national security spokesperson, told CNN on Jan. 27.

Speaking of the delivery time for the tanks, Omelchenko said that Ukraine needed assistance “as fast as possible."

“If it had to wait until the month of August or September, it would be too late,” he said, CNN reported.