Russian forces launch 3 attacks on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces fired at the community of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast three times on April 3, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Russian troops reportedly fired 14 rounds with mortars and 100 from automatic grenade launchers. Ukrainian authorities noted that no Russian troops were detected at the border.

On April 2, Russian troops attacked four communities in Sumy Oblast, including Bilopillia. While no casualties were reported, the attacks damaged civilian infrastructure.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.