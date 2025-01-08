Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 13 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 8.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported.

Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.

Three civilians were injured during Russian attacks against the front-line town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and nine injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three high-rise buildings, five houses, a bus, a garage, and other civilian property was damaged.

A civilian was injured and a house damaged during a Russian drone attack against the Shostka community in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration.