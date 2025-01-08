Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Civilian casualties, War, Russian attack, Donetsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 8, 2025 9:29 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 7-8, 2025. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 13 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 8.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported.

Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.

Three civilians were injured during Russian attacks against the front-line town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and nine injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three high-rise buildings, five houses, a bus, a garage, and other civilian property was damaged.

A civilian was injured and a house damaged during a Russian drone attack against the Shostka community in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration.

Russian troops overrun Kurakhove, approach Pokrovsk east, south, and southwest
Russia keeps on advancing in eastern Donetsk Oblast, taking hold of Kurakhove, which would become the first major town to fall into Russian hands in 2025. Russian troops are continuing to push on the Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes, Ukraine’s General Staff said in i…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:29 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.