Ukraine war latest: Ukraine, Russia agree to local ceasefire for Russian-occupied Oleshky, mediated by Melania Trump

Key developments on Oct. 23:

Ukraine, Russia agree on local ceasefire for Russian-occupied Oleshky, mediated by Melania Trump

Civilian cargo ship sinks off coast of Romania after Russian drone strike, authorities say

Ukraine to end automatic 100% mobilization exemptions for critical industries, Prime Minister says

Ukrainian drone attack triggers shut down of Moscow airports, missile reportedly strikes Oryol semiconductor plant

270 Ukrainian POWs return home in latest swap with Russia

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has mediated a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in and around the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid, Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets confirmed on Oct. 23.

The move comes amid increased attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the city, which over the past weeks has gained international attention, including from Pope Leo XIV.

According to the press release from the White House press service, the First Lady "initiated discussions with both nations and aligned the parties on the agreement's objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes, and terms, in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary."

The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on Oct. 29, the press release added.

Lubinets, confirmed the agreement in a video statement on Telegram later on Oct. 23.

"I personally thank Melania Trump and her team for their efforts, leadership, and coordination between the two negotiating groups of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in reaching agreements," Lubinets said.

Under the agreement, a ceasefire will be put in place, humanitarian cargo will be delivered to Oleshky, and civilians will be allowed to leave the city freely, according to Lubinets.

"The operation will take place gradually. It is extremely difficult to implement," he said. He will keep the Ukrainian public informed and show the results of the operation, he said. He also asked the public to be careful about spreading information on the mission.

Lubinets added that he had led the negotiations on the Ukrainian side and that Russia's human rights commissioner, Yana Lantratova, had led them on the Russian side.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also welcomed Melania Trump's role, saying she had "made a significant contribution to agreeing on the humanitarian operation" in Oleshky, Russian pro-Kremlin media outlet Ura.ru reported. Peskov said the sides are working to agree on a ceasefire in the area so that residents can be evacuated.

State-aligned Russian media RBK reported Russia's General Staff had announced a ceasefire from 04:00 a.m. local time on Oct. 27, citing Valeriy Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Gerasimov added that to ensure the safety of people and the delivery of vital supplies, engineering reconnaissance will be conducted.

Oleshky, located just across the Dnipro River from Kherson, has been effectively blockaded by Russian forces in the area, who prevent humanitarian aid from entering. Civilians attempting to flee via the only roads in and out of the city are frequently targeted by drones.

"Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require," Melania Trump was quoted as saying in the press release.

"Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine."

According to the document, an "impartial American media organization" will visit the area to document the work of both sides in the area.

read also Ukraine confirms Oleshky ceasefire mediated by Melania Trump between Russia, Ukraine

Civilian cargo ship sinks off coast of Romania after Russian drone strike, authorities say

A civilian cargo ship sank after being struck by a Russian drone near Romania's Black Sea coast on Oct. 23, Romanian authorities reported.

The attack is the latest in a series of brazen Russian strikes on civilian shipping in the Black Sea, part of a broader escalation in Russia's economic warfare against Ukraine this year.

The ship, Khoryv, was sailing from Turkey under the flag of the Comoros and was crewed by Ukrainian and Azerbaijani nationals.

According to Romanian President Nicusor Dan, one person was confirmed dead and three others were missing from the 14-member crew.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry later confirmed that a Ukrainian crew member on board the Khoryv was killed. Four other Ukrainian nationals, including the ship's captain, were hospitalized, while two Ukrainian crew members did not require medical assistance.

The ministry said the vessel had sunk near the Romanian city of Constanta with 14 crew members on board. According to preliminary information, a drone strike may have caused the sinking.

Ukraine's Embassy in Romania is working to establish the circumstances of the incident, as well as the whereabouts and condition of the rescued Ukrainian nationals, while remaining in contact with Romanian authorities, the ministry said.

"This attack is a new example of the tragic consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," Dan wrote on social media.

"It is time for Russia to take the peace initiatives proposed by the United States and Europe seriously, accept the ceasefire proposals and end the war."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attack, describing it as another Russian escalation in the Black Sea.

"These reckless attacks target innocent lives and openly defy international law," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Romania's Interior Ministry later confirmed that nine crew members had been rescued, publishing a video showing the keel of the overturned ship barely protruding above the water's surface.

In response to a series of attacks on civilian shipping, NATO plans to increase its military presence in the Black Sea by deploying additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones.

The announcement came after NATO's main decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council, met at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 20 to discuss security in the Black Sea.

read also Ukrainian media identifies Russian officers responsible for blockade, starvation of occupied Oleshky

Ukraine to end automatic 100% mobilization exemptions for critical industries, Prime Minister says

Ukraine's government finalized changes to its military exemption system that will end automatic 100% exemptions for employees in critical industries, including defense manufacturing and energy, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced on Oct. 23.

Koretskyi said the changes seek to make the exemption system fairer and prevent abuses.

"The number of workers exempted from mobilization is growing by tens of thousands every month. Meanwhile, those who have been defending the country for five years must have the opportunity to return home from military service. That is why we are making difficult but necessary decisions," Koretskyi said.

Companies working in critical sectors, including defense manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, logistics, and utilities, will retain their critical status. However, the government will review the criteria used to determine which businesses qualify as critical.

Companies will still be able to request higher exemption quotas if needed to maintain operations, while the government is also developing a mechanism that would allow companies to exempt all their employees if they regularly arrange for some of their workers to voluntarily join the military, Koretskyi said.

Those joining the military would know where they would serve and for how long, while keeping their jobs and salaries, Koretskyi said.

"This will give those on the front line confidence that rotations are possible and that others will take their place. Those joining the military will also know that they are serving for a clearly defined period," he said.

Under the new rules, defense industry companies will be able to exempt up to 95% of their eligible employees from mobilization, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that exemptions should remain available to employees directly involved in producing weapons and other equipment for Ukraine's military.

"Companies must be able to plan their operations, retain specialists, and increase production," Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said.

The Defense and Economy ministries will work out the conditions for the mechanism with businesses, with the government aiming to approve it by Dec. 1., Korestkyi said.

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Ukrainian drone attack triggers shut down of Moscow airports, missile reportedly strikes Oryol semiconductor plant

Civilian flights at all four of Moscow's main airports were suspended on the afternoon of Oct. 23 amid a Ukrainian drone raid on the Russian capital, local authorities reported.

Restrictions on arriving and departing flights at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports were announced by Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsiya at 2:05 p.m. local time.

At Sheremetyevo, Moscow's largest airport, an air alert was sounded, and waiting passengers were advised to take shelter.

Photos later emerged on social media that allegedly showed debris from a downed drone on the tarmac at Sheremetyevo.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the photos.

Open-source flight tracker FlightRadar24 reported 85 cancelled flights and a further 229 delayed at Sheremetyevo over the day.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, 17 drones were shot down while heading toward the city on the afternoon of Oct. 23.

Ukraine had not commented on the reported attack as of the time of publication.

The all-clear was later sounded at Sheremetyevo Airport, Russian state news agency TASS reported at 5 p.m. local time.

An evacuation was also reported at the IQ-quarter skyscraper in the Moscow City business district, which houses offices of several Russian government ministries, including the Digital Development Ministry, Economic Development Ministry, and Industry and Trade Ministry.

Russian state news agency TASS later reported, citing emergency services, that the alarm had been false.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in the Russian city of Oryol, approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) southwest of Moscow, where a local industrial facility was reportedly targeted in a missile strike.

Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov confirmed that an enterprise had been targeted, while independent Russian media outlet ASTRA, citing its open-source intelligence analysis, identified the facility as the Proton plant.

The plant manufactures semiconductor devices, LEDs, and electronic components for industrial and specialized equipment that could be used in Russian weapons systems.

Local residents reported hearing at least four explosions, ASTRA said.

As Ukrainian long-range drones have reached deeper into Russian territory, temporary airport closures across Russia have become increasingly common during Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.

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270 Ukrainian POWs return home in latest swap with Russia

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war on Oct. 23, with 270 Ukrainian service members returning home, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

The exchange, the first in two months, also saw 270 Russian prisoners of war returned to Russia from Ukrainian captivity.

According to Zelensky, most of the Ukrainians returning home had been captured during the Siege of Mariupol in spring 2022. They included service members from the Ground Forces, Navy, and Air Assault Forces, as well as border guards and fighters from the Azov regiment, which led the city's defense.

Five of the released POWs survived the Olenivka prison massacre in July 2022, when a thermobaric munition was detonated inside a prison barracks housing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a "significant portion" of the released prisoners had been found guilty on sham criminal charges while in Russian captivity.

Seven Ukrainian civilians were also brought back from Russia with the help of Ukrainian authorities on Oct. 23, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a Facebook post. Lubinets added that another seven civilians had traveled to Russia as part of family reunification efforts supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Zelensky, as well as the Coordination Headquarters later said that nine civilians had been released.

Lubinets called the prisoner exchange "historic," saying it brought home the largest number of convicted Ukrainian service members since 2022: 86 convicted soldiers and one person who had been facing criminal prosecution.

Ukraine, international human rights organizations, and the U.N. have described such trials in Russia as war crimes. The Third Geneva Convention grants POWs protected status under international humanitarian law and prohibits prosecuting them solely for their participation in hostilities, subject to the rules governing lawful combatant conduct.

Lubinets added that the exchange marked the return of Azov Regiment service members for the first time "in a long while."

Two of those released had been held in Russian captivity since 2018 and 2020, spending eight and six years in captivity, respectively, Lubinets said.

The youngest released POW was 24, while the oldest was 63, he added.

While intermittent U.S.-mediated "peace talks" between Russia and Ukraine have failed to secure even a partial ceasefire, prisoner exchanges remain one of the few channels of regular cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv.

The latest swap was the 11th reported prisoner exchange of 2026. The previous two exchanges took place in August.