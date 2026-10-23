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270 Ukrainian POWs return home in latest swap with Russia

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by Francis Farrell
270 Ukrainian POWs return home in latest swap with Russia
Two hundred seventy Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) returned to Ukraine in the latest prisoner exchange with Russia on Oct. 23, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Editor's note: The story initially reported that five people previously believed to have been killed in the 2022 Olenivka prison massacre had returned to Ukraine. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky's social media post was later edited to clarify that those who returned were survivors of the terrorist attack.

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war on Oct. 23, with 270 Ukrainian service members returning home, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

The exchange, the first in two months, also saw 270 Russian prisoners of war returned to Russia from Ukrainian captivity.

According to Zelensky, most of the Ukrainians returning home had been captured during the Siege of Mariupol in spring 2022. They included service members from the Ground Forces, Navy, and Air Assault Forces, as well as border guards and fighters from the Azov regiment, which led the city's defense.

Five of the released POWs survived the Olenivka prison massacre in July 2022, when a thermobaric munition was detonated inside a prison barracks housing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a "significant portion" of the released prisoners had been found guilty on sham criminal charges while in Russian captivity.

Seven Ukrainian civilians were also brought back from Russia with the help of Ukrainian authorities on Oct. 23, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a Facebook post. Lubinets added that another seven civilians had traveled to Russia as part of family reunification efforts supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Zelensky, as well as the Coordination Headquarters later said that nine civilians had been released.

While intermittent U.S.-mediated "peace talks" between Russia and Ukraine have failed to secure even a partial ceasefire, prisoner exchanges remain one of the few channels of regular cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv.

The latest swap was the 11th reported prisoner exchange of 2026. The previous two exchanges took place in August.

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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