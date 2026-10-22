Kyiv denies reports that Trump, Musk have restored Starlink speeds in Ukraine

Ukraine's military Starlink service is still operating at a speed cap of 161 kilometers per hour, a Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 22.

The official's statement contradicts claims quoted by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which reported on Oct. 22 that Starlink functionality was back to normal in Ukraine following a phone call between SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Musk called Trump on Oct. 21 to request he lift restrictions on Ukraine's Starshield service, the military application of the Starlink program, according to the WSJ. Following the call, sources reportedly told the outlet that Starlink was functioning more normally — though some Ukrainian officials said it wasn't fully restored.

But when asked about these claims, a Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent they were "all false."

"Overall, nothing has changed anywhere," the official said. The 161 kph speed cap remains in place, severely limiting key military operations, including mid-range strikes and high-speed drone interceptions.

Ukraine has been trying to sort out the reasons behind the restriction — and restore service to its previous speed level — ever since Starlink was disrupted without warning on Oct. 14. While fingers have been pointed at SpaceX, the White House, and a Trump-Musk alliance, no one has claimed responsibility for the move.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that Trump had a hand in the change, saying on Oct. 18 that "no one at the White House ordered anyone to slow down internet or slow down speed."

Zelensky spoke with Rubio again on Oct. 20, as Starlink disruptions persisted. Zelensky told reporters on Oct. 22 that he was waiting for a response from Rubio as to whether Starlink communications could be restored to speeds of up to 400 kph.

Rubio promised to get back with him within 48 hours, Zelensky said, but definitive answers may take longer.

"Maybe something will become clear by morning," the official who spoke to the Kyiv Independent said.

"For now, the main interesting aspect of this is that there are absolutely no explanations for what's happening. Even though this is a top-priority system."