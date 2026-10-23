Russian daytime attack on Chernihiv civilian businesses kills 1, injures at least 25

Russian forces attacked the city of Chernihiv during the day on Oct. 23, killing one man and injuring at least 25 people, local authorities said.

An air raid alert was declared in Chernihiv at around 1:40 p.m. local time due to a missile threat. Minutes later, Ukraine's Air Force reported drones and a Banderol low-cost cruise missile heading toward the city.

Chernihiv City Council said two private businesses were targeted in the Russian attack but provided no further details.

As of 4:30 p.m. local time, emergency services continued to assist the injured and deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

A regional police investigative team was also working at the scene, documenting the damage and collecting evidence of a Russian war crime.

Chernihiv, the regional capital, had a population of around 280,000 before Russia's full-scale invasion. Located in northern Chernihiv Oblast, which borders Belarus and Russia, the city has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces.

Chernihiv was under Russian siege and occupation from Feb. 24 until early April 2022.