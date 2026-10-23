Civilian cargo ship sinks off coast of Romania after Russian drone strike, authorities say

A civilian cargo ship sank after being struck by a Russian drone near Romania's Black Sea coast on Oct. 23, Romanian authorities reported.

The attack is the latest in a series of brazen Russian strikes on civilian shipping in the Black Sea, part of a broader escalation in Russia's economic warfare against Ukraine this year.

The ship, Khoryv, was sailing from Turkey under the flag of the Cayman Islands and was crewed by Ukrainian and Azerbaijani nationals.

According to Romanian President Nicusor Dan, one person was confirmed dead and three others were missing from the 14-member crew.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry later confirmed that a Ukrainian crew member on board the Khoryv was killed, while four other Ukrainians, including the captain, were receiving medical care.

"This attack is a new example of the tragic consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," Dan wrote on social media.

"It is time for Russia to take the peace initiatives proposed by the United States and Europe seriously, accept the ceasefire proposals and end the war."

Romania's Interior Ministry later confirmed that nine crew members had been rescued, publishing a video showing the keel of the overturned ship barely protruding above the water's surface.

A video of Romanian efforts to rescue the crew of the sunken ship Khoryv in the Black Sea on Oct. 23, 2026. (Romanian Interior Ministry / YouTube)

In response to a series of attacks on civilian shipping, NATO plans to increase its military presence in the Black Sea by deploying additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones.

The announcement came after NATO's main decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council, met at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 20 to discuss security in the Black Sea.