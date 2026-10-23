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Civilian cargo ship sinks off coast of Romania after Russian drone strike, authorities say

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by Francis Farrell
Civilian cargo ship sinks off coast of Romania after Russian drone strike, authorities say
A screenshot from a video showing a civilian cargo ship sinking after it was reportedly struck by a drone in the Black Sea near Romania on Oct. 23, 2026. (Romanian Interior Ministry/YouTube)

A civilian cargo ship sank after being struck by a Russian drone near Romania's Black Sea coast on Oct. 23, Romanian authorities reported.

The attack is the latest in a series of brazen Russian strikes on civilian shipping in the Black Sea, part of a broader escalation in Russia's economic warfare against Ukraine this year.

The ship, Khoryv, was sailing from Turkey under the flag of the Cayman Islands and was crewed by Ukrainian and Azerbaijani nationals.

According to Romanian President Nicusor Dan, one person was confirmed dead and three others were missing from the 14-member crew.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry later confirmed that a Ukrainian crew member on board the Khoryv was killed, while four other Ukrainians, including the captain, were receiving medical care.

"This attack is a new example of the tragic consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," Dan wrote on social media.

"It is time for Russia to take the peace initiatives proposed by the United States and Europe seriously, accept the ceasefire proposals and end the war."

Romania's Interior Ministry later confirmed that nine crew members had been rescued, publishing a video showing the keel of the overturned ship barely protruding above the water's surface.

Video thumbnail
A video of Romanian efforts to rescue the crew of the sunken ship Khoryv in the Black Sea on Oct. 23, 2026. (Romanian Interior Ministry / YouTube)

In response to a series of attacks on civilian shipping, NATO plans to increase its military presence in the Black Sea by deploying additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones.

The announcement came after NATO's main decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council, met at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 20 to discuss security in the Black Sea.

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NATO to bolster Black Sea presence with patrol aircraft, drones after attacks on commercial ships

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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