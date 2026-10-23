Breaking: Russia, Ukraine agree to Oleshky ceasefire mediated by Melania Trump, White House says

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has mediated a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in and around the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid, the White House press service said on Oct. 23.

The move comes amid increased attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the city, which over the past weeks has gained international attention, including from Pope Leo XIV.

According to the press release, the First Lady "initiated discussions with both nations and aligned the parties on the agreement's objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes, and terms, in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary."

The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on Oct. 29, the press release added.

Oleshky, located just across the Dnipro River from Kherson, has been effectively blockaded by Russian forces in the area, who prevent humanitarian aid from entering. Civilians attempting to flee via the only roads in and out of the city are frequently targeted by drones.

"Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require," Melania Trump was quoted as saying in the press release.

"Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine."

According to the document, an "impartial American media organization" will visit the area to document the work of both sides in the area.

Later in the day, Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People faction and close associate of President Zelensky, said that the "process of unblocking the city of Oleshky and its outskirts will begin very soon."

"To achieve this goal, a ceasefire will be achieved in the near future, as announced by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump," Arakhamiia wrote on Telegram.

"This has been a long process, in which many people at different political levels have participated. We would like to especially note the role of the Pope and the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump."

Russian authorities have made any comments on the ceasefire at the time of publication.

While several localized and temporary "ceasefires" have been announced throughout the course of the war, their implementation and enforcement on the ground has been patchy at best.

"I, like all of us, am hoping that people will be saved, preferably all who want to, and not just those who have time. But I am wary that there will be provocations, blackmail, a route through the Russian Federation (which many people will not agree to), and PR for those who manage to get out," said Stefan Vorontsov, a volunteer coordinator with the NGO Humanity, which helps evacuate civilians from occupied territories, to the Kyiv Independent.

"God willing, we will be able to set a precedent where Russia admits what they did in the occupied territories, and we will be able to organize the first official evacuation from there, then maybe the rest of us will be able to do it too. But again, I have little faith."

Even if the reported ceasefire agreement is upheld by both sides, the nature of the situation in Oleshky means actually carrying out evacuations on the ground will still be particularly challenging.

"I don't think anything (about the news), people were abandoned and no one is going to save them," said a woman from Oleshky, who declined to reveal her name for security reasons, to the Kyiv Independent.

"There is no food delivery there because all the roads are mined, the orcs (Russians) are eating our dogs because they are hungry themselves. In order to bring a bus there, all the roads need to be demined, and there is no one there to do it"

The intervention of the White House in the situation in Oleshky comes at a time of fraught relations between Kyiv and Washington, after the Trump administration agreed to waive sanctions on Russia and buy Russian diesel fuel, while the artificial throttling of Starlink terminals on Ukrainian drones continues.

On Oct. 13, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally announced an "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, which soon turned out not to exist in practice.

Yuliia Taradiuk contributed to reporting.