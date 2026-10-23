Ukraine to end automatic 100% mobilization exemptions for critical industries, Prime Minister says

Ukraine's government finalized changes to its military exemption system that will end automatic 100% exemptions for employees in critical industries, including defense manufacturing and energy, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced on Oct. 23.

Koretskyi said the changes seek to make the exemption system fairer and prevent abuses.

"The number of workers exempted from mobilization is growing by tens of thousands every month. Meanwhile, those who have been defending the country for five years must have the opportunity to return home from military service. That is why we are making difficult but necessary decisions," Koretskyi said.

Companies working in critical sectors, including defense manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, logistics, and utilities, will retain their critical status. However, the government will review the criteria used to determine which businesses qualify as critical.

Companies will still be able to request higher exemption quotas if needed to maintain operations, while the government is also developing a mechanism that would allow companies to exempt all their employees if they regularly arrange for some of their workers to voluntarily join the military, Koretskyi said.

Those joining the military would know where they would serve and for how long, while keeping their jobs and salaries, Koretskyi said.

"This will give those on the front line confidence that rotations are possible and that others will take their place. Those joining the military will also know that they are serving for a clearly defined period," he said.

Under the new rules, defense industry companies will be able to exempt up to 95% of their eligible employees from mobilization, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that exemptions should remain available to employees directly involved in producing weapons and other equipment for Ukraine's military.

"Companies must be able to plan their operations, retain specialists, and increase production," Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said.

The Defense and Economy ministries will work out the conditions for the mechanism with businesses, with the government aiming to approve it by Dec. 1., Korestkyi said.

The announcement comes amid criticism from lawmakers and businesses concerned that reduced exemption quotas could leave critical industries without enough workers.

The government approved proposed changes on Oct. 13, reportedly including cuts to exemption quotas for defense and energy companies from 100% to 85%, and for utility companies from 75% to 60%.

Three days later, 63 lawmakers submitted a resolution calling on the government to reconsider the changes and consult businesses.

Ukraine faces the challenge of mobilizing more troops while keeping essential industries running amid wartime labor shortages.

The prime minister said some companies had been created specifically to obtain military exemptions, turning the system into a business.

Koretskyi said the changes do not mean mobilization will intensify immediately, but warned that Ukraine must be prepared for possible developments, including increased mobilization in Russia.