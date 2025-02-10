Ukraine war latest: Russia massing troops for new assaults in Chasiv Yar; Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Feb. 10:

Russia massing troops for new assaults in Chasiv Yar, military warns

Drones reportedly target key Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

Trump claims 'progress' on ending Russia-Ukraine war, confirms contact with Putin

Ukraine approves high-speed Baton drones for battlefield deployment

Ukraine to receive Patria 6x6 armored vehicles from Latvia this year

Russian forces are gathering troops for fresh assaults in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, a spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Feb. 10.

Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's east has been one of the focal points of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The town, located 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Kramatorsk, has been under Russian attack since early 2024.

"Now there is a period of accumulation and concentration (of Russian forces)... on the approaches to Chasiv Yar and regrouping in the town itself for further assault operations," Zaporozhets said on national television.

The spokesperson added that over the past week, Russian forces have avoided using armored vehicles, instead relying on quad bikes and buggies for logistical support.

On Jan. 29, The Moscow Times reported that Chasiv Yar had fallen to Russian forces, citing five Ukrainian and European military and government sources.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has officially confirmed the claim. Comments from Ukrainian military officials, OSINT analysts, and even Russian military bloggers indicate that intense fighting continues in the town.

The battle for Chasiv Yar has been ongoing for months, with Ukraine's forces slowing Russia's advances through brutal street-to-street combat. Despite Russian pressure, Ukrainian defenders resist, preventing a rapid breakthrough.

Drones reportedly target key Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

Drones attacked Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Feb. 10, reportedly targeting the Afipskiy oil refinery, a key facility processing 6.25 million tons of oil annually, claimed Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

The refinery, located roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the front line, is a strategic logistics hub for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by Russian troops, Kovalenko said.

While other Ukrainian officials have not commented on the report, the strike would align with Kyiv's strategy to disrupt Russian fuel supplies and reduce Moscow's war funding.

It is not immediately clear whether the refinery suffered significant damage in the attack.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratiev confirmed the drone attack against the region, saying that a residential complex in Krasnodar was hit. According to the governor, downed drone debris fell on a technical superstructure of a high-rise building, causing no casualties.

The Russian Telegram channel Shot, close to Russian security forces, reported that residents heard powerful explosions around 2:00 a.m. local time, with eyewitnesses noting "air defense activity" near the Afipskiy refinery.

Kovalenko emphasized the refinery's importance, claiming it provides fuel for Russian military equipment, particularly in southern Ukraine.

"That is why the Afipskiy refinery is not only an industrial facility but also an important element of Russia's military infrastructure," he added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Ukraine has regularly targeted Russian oil facilities with long-range drone strikes to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce Moscow's energy export revenues, a critical source of funding for its war effort.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 9 that the United States had made progress in talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine but declined to disclose details about his communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that he and Putin had been in contact. Asked whether the conversations occurred before or after his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump said: "I've had it. Let's just say I've had it. And I expect to have many more conversations."

The president also noted the U.S. was in contact with both Russia and Ukraine.

"If we are talking, I don't want to tell you about the conversations. I do believe we're making progress."

Trump first revealed he had spoken to Putin during an interview with the New York Post on Feb. 8 without revealing specifics of their talk, adding only that the Russian leader "does care" about the deaths on the battlefield.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has pushed for a swift resolution to the war, aiming to reach a deal within the first 100 days. On Feb. 7, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated the administration's aim to end the war "as quickly as possible."

Trump announced on Feb. 7 that he might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington in the coming days and expressed interest in a meeting with Putin "very quickly."

Washington and Kyiv are reportedly discussing Ukraine's underground rare earths and "other things," though the U.S. president did not specify further. Trump has previously suggested that Ukraine could provide rare earth minerals in exchange for U.S. aid, a proposal Kyiv has been open to discussing.

Ukraine approves high-speed Baton drones for battlefield deployment

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has officially approved the domestically-produced Baton ("a loaf of bread" in Ukrainian) drone for use by the Armed Forces, the ministry announced on Feb. 10.

The Baton drones are designed to meet military requirements for simplicity and reliability in difficult battlefield conditions. Built on frames of various sizes, they boast high-speed capabilities, allowing them to catch up with and strike targets, according to the ministry.

The new drones can operate effectively in extreme weather, including freezing temperatures and intense heat, the ministry said.

Ukraine has prioritized drone warfare since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, heavily investing in aerial, naval, and ground-based unmanned systems.

On Feb. 9, the Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line," an initiative to integrate drone technology further into front-line operations.

Kyiv has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo hybrids, which feature turbojet engines as alternatives to cruise missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a production target of at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

Ukraine to receive Patria 6x6 armored vehicles from Latvia this year

The Latvian Defense Ministry has ordered an unspecified number of Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers for Ukraine, the country's ministry announced on Feb. 10.

Latvia has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and pledged to annually allocates 0.25% of its GDP to provide military aid to Ukraine.

The Patria 6x6 is a six-wheeled armored personnel carrier produced by the Finnish defense industry company Patria.

It can carry up to 10 soldiers and be adapted for various tasks, such as troop transportation, mobile command posts and medical evacuation.

Ukraine is expected to receive Patria 6x6 vehicles in late 2025. The delivery will not affect the volume and schedule of the previously placed order for the Latvian army, the statement read.

"We will not only support Ukraine in the fight against the occupier, but also test the use and durability of armored vehicles in real combat conditions, which will provide useful lessons for the national Armed Forces," said Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

In early February, Ukrainian Ambassador to Riga Anatolii Kutsevo inspected the production of the first batch of the vehicles in the town of Valmiera.

Latvia signed an agreement for the purchase of these vehicles in August 2021. The deal includes an order for more than 200 armored personnel carriers, as part of the Finnish-Latvian-Swedish-German cooperation program.

