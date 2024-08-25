Skip to content
Ukraine war latest: Kyiv's new Palianytsia missile-drone pictured for first time

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2024 11:01 PM 8 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on the front line near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on April 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
Key developments on Aug. 25:

  • Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone pictured for first time
  • 1 journalist killed, 6 others injured in Kramatorsk strike
  • Belarus gathering significant number of troops, weaponry along Ukraine's border 'under guise of exercises,' Kyiv says
  • 4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug. 24
  • Latest prisoner exchange did not include any Azov soldiers, brigade commander says

Ukraine has released the first images of its new Palianytsia missile-drone, designed to strike Russian military airfields and "destroy the enemy's offensive potential."

The first successful use of the new weapon was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his Independence Day speech on Aug. 24, and a new video posted on his social media on Aug. 25 has provided further details of the project.

The video begins by highlighting that Russia has launched "43,000 types of various missiles and glide bombs at Ukraine" during the full-scale war, from airfields located deep within Russian territory.

"One of the most effective ways to counter this is to strike at the carriers of these weapons – Russian aircraft at military airfields," it adds.

Ukraine has been prohibited from using Western-supplied weapons to attack targets this far inside Russia, forcing Ukraine to produce its own versions.

"And here are the first results – introducing Palianytsia, a Ukrainian long-range rocket drone," the video says.

The name of the new weapon is hugely symbolic – as well as referring to a type of traditional Ukrainian bread, the word "palianytsia" is famoulsy difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly. There's been at least one report of it being used by Ukrainians to identify a Russian agent.

The video says that "almost everything about (the Palianytsia) is classified," but does reveal some new information.

"Two dozen Russian military airfields are within its strike range," it says, adding: "The entire development was completed in an incredibly short period – in just a year-and-a-half."

It also reveals the weapon is powered by a turbojet engine and is launched from a ground platform, rather than fighter jets. It also claims the cost of the weapon is significantly less than its counterparts.

"The motivation is significant – the sooner Palianytsia is ready, the more lives it can protect, and the less suffering the civilian population will endure," the video ends with.

Kursk operation: What Ukraine achieved so far and potential future gains
Ukraine’s ongoing operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, a bold incursion launched nearly three weeks ago that surprised Moscow and the world alike, has already yielded some tangible military and political results while also raising hopes for a sooner end to Russia’s full-scale invasion. The Kursk inc…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

1 journalist killed, 6 others injured in Kramatorsk strike

One British journalist has been killed, and another six people have been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk that occurred late at night on Aug. 24, Ukraine's National Police confirmed.

Four of the injured are Reuters journalists, including a Ukrainian and foreigners from the U.S., Latvia, and Germany, the National Police confirmed. Two of the injured journalists required hospitalization.

Another two local female residents were also injured by shelling during the attack.

The body of a 40-year-old British journalist was pulled out of the rubble at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 25 after a 19-hour search.

In a statement, Reuters said a six-person team had been staying at the Hotel Sapphire when it was hit by "an apparent missile strike. " Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office said the attack happened around 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 24.

"One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to hospital for treatment," Reuters previously said.

"Three other colleagues have been accounted for. We are urgently seeking more information, working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and supporting our colleagues and their families. We will give an update when we have more information."

Stranded Russian troops in Kursk Oblast could top-up Ukraine’s POW fund, experts say
Ukraine is continuing to successfully use terrain to advance in Kursk Oblast, three weeks into the operation. A number of Russian troops are now cut off by Ukraine’s target attacks on key bridges in Kursk Oblast. They are at risk of becoming prisoners of war (POWs) if they cannot be
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Svitlyk

Belarus gathering significant number of troops, weaponry along Ukraine's border 'under guise of exercises,' Kyiv says

The Belarusian Armed Forces are "concentrating a significant number of personnel" as well as weaponry along its southern border with Ukraine "under the guise of exercises," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warned on Aug. 25, citing information gathered by the country's intelligence sources.

Minsk is concentrating Special Operations Forces, as well as weaponry, including tanks, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), air defense systems, and engineering equipment near the Belarusian city of Homel, a statement released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. The city lies within about 30 kilometers of the Belarus-Ukraine border.

The Foreign Ministry noted that some former Wagner PMC troops were also present in the area.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko previously said he had sent a third of the nation's army to the border this summer. Lukashenko claimed the buildup of troops along the border was the result of a misunderstanding between Belarus and Ukraine.

Belarusian Air Defense Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Andrey Lukyanovich, said on Aug. 19 that the country deployed additional air defense troops and aircraft to its border with Ukraine.

On Aug. 25, the Foreign Ministry warned Belarus "not to make tragic mistakes for their country under Moscow's pressure," and to immediately withdraw forces away from Ukraine's border.

"We warn that in case of a violation of Ukraine's state border by Belarus, our state will take all necessary measures to exercise the right to self-defense guaranteed by the UN Charter," the Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

"All troop concentrations, military facilities, and supply routes in Belarus will become legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement continued.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry additionally warned that Belarusian troops conducting exercises close to the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, would pose "a threat to the national security of Ukraine and global security."

Belarus is Russia’s closest ally and hosts Russian troops and missiles. However, the Belarusian army is not currently directly involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

How Ukraine’s military has changed since it last paraded through the streets of Kyiv
On Aug. 24, 2021, Ukraine’s military finest paraded through the streets of Kyiv in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day. It would be the last time such an event was held, with Russia’s full-scale invasion meaning everything on display would be put to the test, with
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug. 24

Russian forces struck Sumy Oblast 261 times on Aug. 24, killing four people and injuring 13, the police said on Aug. 25.

"On the territory of the oblast, six apartment buildings, 26 private residential buildings, an educational institution building, farm buildings, cars, a gas pipeline, and shops were damaged, and a dry area of ​​about 2 hectares caught fire," tbe Sumy Oblast Police added in a statement.

Law enforcement did not provide further details on those killed or injured.

Sumy Oblast residents are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are now subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Kursk ‘counteroffensive’ shakes main pillar of Putin’s power grip, retired US general says
Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast in southwestern Russia helped Kyiv to once again change the narrative of Russia’s invincibility in the war, says retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges. Hodges, who served as commander of the U.S. Army Europe from 2014-2017 and has helped to
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak

Latest prisoner exchange did not include any Azov soldiers, brigade commander says

Azov Regiment commander Denys Prokopenko criticized the recent prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, expressing disappointment that none of the Azov fighters, who have been in Russian captivity for over two years, were included.

He accused Ukrainian authorities of failing to deliver on their promises, despite having significant negotiating power.

Prokopenko said that Ukraine's Independence Day should be a time to show gratitude to those who defended the country, especially the Azov fighters who fought fiercely in Mariupol against all odds.

"Ukraine has failed this test of gratitude today. The task has not been fulfilled," Prokopenko wrote on X.

"What are all the pompous words spoken today worth if none of the 900 loyal to Ukraine servicemen who are being treated the absolute worst in Russian captivity have been returned home?"

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Aug. 24 that 115 Ukrainian soldiers were brought back from Russian captivity.

Soldiers from the National Guard, army, navy, and State Border Guard Service were among those returned to Ukraine.

It was the 55th such prisoner exchange, said Lubinets. In total, 3,520 Ukrainian POWs have been brought back home since the beginning of the full-scale war, he added.

Face-to-face with Russians in Ukrainian-occupied Kursk Oblast
The Kyiv Independent traveled into Russia’s Kursk Oblast with Ukrainian soldiers during the ongoing Ukrainian cross-border offensive in the area.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
