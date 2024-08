This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent traveled into Russia’s Kursk Oblast with Ukrainian soldiers during the ongoing Ukrainian cross-border offensive in the area. We have spoken to civilians in the Russian city of Sudzha who are still waiting for the evacuation about how they are treated by Ukrainian soldiers and why they think the incursion is underreported in Russia.