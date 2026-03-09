Ukraine war latest: Counteroffensive ongoing on southern front line, Syrskyi says

Key developments on March 9:

Ukrainian forces are continuing a "counteroffensive" on the southern front line, the country's top general Oleksandr Syrskyi said on March 9.

The comments come several weeks after Ukrainian counterattacking operations in the east of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were first reported on.

According to Syrskyi, one main attack grouping of Air Assault Forces alone regained control of 285.6 square kilometers.

"For the first time since 2024, when we conducted the Kursk offensive operation," Syrskyi wrote, "our troops regained control over a larger area of ​​Ukrainian land in one month than the enemy captured in the same period of time."

The previous day, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that a total of 435 square kilometers had been liberated in counteroffensive operations along the southern front line.

"In the south of our country, over the past month and a half, (Ukrainian forces) have carried out a number of important actions in terms of defense and in some areas of offense," the president said.

Ukraine's Flamingo missile maker promises FP-9 ballistics will reach Moscow

Ukraine's most famous missile maker start-up is trialing a new ballistic weapon that the firm claims will reach Moscow by the end of the summer.

In a March 9 interview with Army TV, Denys Shtilierman, the principle owner and chief engineer of Fire Point, touted the future stats of the FP-7 and FP-9, in turn short and long-range ballistic missiles that the company initially announced in September.

Fire Point is the maker of the FP-1, likely the most popular deep-strike drone in Ukraine's arsenal, as well as the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile.

A sticking point for all of Ukraine's deep-strike weaponry has been that Russia has effectively ringed Moscow and St. Petersburg with air defense systems. Drones and even cruise missiles almost never get through, a problem that Shtilierman acknowledged even as the maker of both.

"The FP-9 will be able to strike targets in Moscow easily because it has a very high speed of impact," Shtilierman said. "For example, the Iskander has a speed of about 800 meters per second. At that speed it hits.

"Ours will hit at over 1,200, so we'll overcome anti-air defenses noticeably easier. Yes, something will get in the way, but 25% or something like that will get through and hit the target."

Shtilierman recently published videos of the launch of the FP-7. In the more recent interview, when asked as to the current stage of their development of ballistics he said "we'll be testing them on the neighbors shortly."

Of the longer-range and heavier-hitting FP-9, Shtilierman had previously indicated hopes to have functional models ready by June 2026.

Ukraine deploys interceptor drones, experts to protect US bases in Jordan, Zelensky says



Ukraine has deployed interceptor drones and a team of specialists to help protect U.S. military bases in Jordan, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the New York Times in an interview published on March 9.

Zelensky said the U.S. requested assistance on March 5 as tensions in the Middle East escalated following strikes on Iran. Ukraine agreed immediately and dispatched the team the next day.

"We reacted immediately," the president said. "I said, yes, of course, we will send our experts."

The deployment comes as Iran retaliates against attacks by United States and Israel, launching drones and missiles against U.S. bases, diplomatic facilities, and civilian targets across the region.

Kyiv has developed extensive expertise in countering Iranian-made Shahed-type attack drones since Russia began using them widely in attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure in 2022.

Ukraine has been developing interceptor drones and other technologies to defend its airspace.

Zelensky said Ukraine has received 11 requests from countries neighboring Iran, as well as from several European states and the United States, seeking cooperation related to Ukraine's interceptor technologies, electronic warfare systems, and training.

"Ukraine is ready to respond positively to requests from those who help us protect the lives of Ukrainians and Ukraine's independence," he said. "We have already responded to some of the requests."

The Ukrainian president also noted that Kyiv has discussed security cooperation with several Middle Eastern states. Some of these countries maintain close ties with Moscow, which Zelensky suggested could potentially help facilitate a ceasefire in Russia's war.

"That's why I said, Look, so maybe they can speak with Russians and Russians will make a pause," Zelensky said. "In this case, of course, we can help the Middle East to defend them."

'He took on the most risky tasks' — Ukraine's 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade commander killed in action

Colonel Oleksandr Dovgach, commander of Ukraine's 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed during a combat mission in the east of the country, Ukraine's Air Force said on March 9.

In a post on social media, it said Dovgach was killed in "conditions of significant enemy air superiority and powerful counteraction by enemy air defense systems."

Dovgach was a Hero of Ukraine and was awarded a Gold Star service award by President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this year.

"Oleksandr Dovgach was not just a commander. He was a true leader and combat pilot. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, the brigade under his command inflicted precise and painful blows on the enemy," the Air Force said.

"He flew hundreds of combat sorties, striking enemy control points, equipment, and communications. He repeatedly provided cover for strike and bomber aircraft, destroyed enemy drones and missiles. He fought for Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Snake Island.

"He was the first to go into battle, took on the most risky tasks, and inspired his subordinates to bold and decisive actions."

The Air Force said the exact circumstances of the incident were being established and offered condolences to his family and friends.

"Unfortunately, we have another painful loss for our aviation family and the entire country," it added.

