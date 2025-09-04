Ukrainian firm behind 'Flamingo' unveils new FP-7, FP-9 ballistic missiles, air defense systems

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point announced on Sept. 4 that it has developed two new ballistic missiles, along with air defense systems, Ukrainian military news site Militarnyi reported.

Fire Point is best known for its Flamingo cruise missile, which President Volodymyr Zelensky recently called Ukraine's "most successful" long-range weapon.

The FP-7 is reportedly designed for medium-range strikes, with a claimed range of 200 kilometers (124 miles), a top speed of 1,500 meters per second (3,355 mph), and a 150-kilogram payload.

The missile can fly for up to 250 seconds and is launched from ground-based platforms.

The FP-9, is claimed to be capable of hitting targets far deeper inside Russian territory, reportedly with a range of 855 kilometers (531 miles), a speed of 2,200 meters per second (4,920 mph), and can carry an 800-kilogram warhead to altitudes of 70 kilometers (43 miles).

Fire Point claims it has an accuracy of about 20 meters (66 feet).

Unlike cruise missiles which are jet engine powered and fly in a relatively flat trajectory, ballistic missiles are rocket-powered and launched high into the atmosphere before arcing back down onto their target.

They're only guided during the initial stages of launch, so they can be less accurate than cruise missiles, but have the advantage of reaching incredibly high speeds — sometimes more than 3,200 kilometers per hour — as they approach their targets.

As such, they are more difficult to intercept and only the most advanced air defense systems are capable of shooting them down.

Kyiv has prioritized the development of long-range missiles and drones to disrupt Russian supply lines and strike command centers, refineries, and depots deep in Russian territory.

Zelensky said on Aug. 24 that Ukraine does not coordinate the use of domestically produced long-range weapons with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 21 that Ukraine had "no chance of winning" without striking Russia directly, though he criticized the previous administration's approval of Ukrainian long-range strikes with U.S. systems.

Fire Point, seen as a leader in Ukraine's deep-strike capabilities, has come under scrutiny from the country's anti-corruption agency, which is investigating whether the company misled the government on pricing and delivery schedules, five sources earlier told the Kyiv Independent.