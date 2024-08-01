Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 27 over past day, hit railroad station

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four and injured 27 people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 1.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts over the past day – Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter seven regions.

Ukrainian air defense downed all seven Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia from Kursk Oblast and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Aug. 1.

The same night, Russian forces also struck Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Voronezh Oblast, according to the report.

In Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district, Russian forces killed a man in an attack on the village of Novoosinove. A 38-year-old woman was killed due to the Russian strike with KAB guided aerial bombs, while a 10-year-old boy and a 55-year-old man were injured in the Velykyi Burluk community.

In the Izium district, a 58-year-old woman was injured in the Iskander-M ballistic missile attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian troops also attacked a railroad station of the state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) in Kharkiv Oblast.

The conductor suffered shrapnel wounds to her head. Two locomotives, freight and passenger cars, as well as tracks and power supply facilities, were damaged, according to Ukrzaliznytsia.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed, and 10 others suffered injuries.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops killed a man in the village of Marynivka in the Pokrovsk district. Three people, including two children, suffered injuries in the Hannivka village of the same district, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was injured in the town of Lyman, and another one suffered injuries in the village of Predtechyne in the Kramatorsk district.

In the Bakhmut district, one person was injured in the Chasiv Yar community and two others in the Toretsk community.

In Kyiv Oblast, a man and a woman were injured due to fallen drone debris. Both were hospitalized, the local military administration reported.

Former Russian lawmaker and anti-Kremlin politician Ilya Ponomarev was injured during the attack on Kyiv's outskirts, the Obozrevatel outlet reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted four communities in the Nikopol district, including the city of Nikopol, with drones and artillery. A 69-year-old man was injured, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian troops fired 408 times at Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, targeting 10 settlements and injuring a person, the local military administration reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a man suffered injuries in the drone attack on the Nova Sloboda community, according to the local authorities.