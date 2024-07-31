Skip to content
Drones, Russian attack, Ukraine, War, Ukraine's military intelligence
Russia used new 'distracting' drone type during recent attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

by Kateryna Denisova July 31, 2024 9:26 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russia used a significant number of so-called "distracting drones" designed to probe air defenses rather than destroy targets in its mass attack on Ukraine on July 31, said Andrii Yusov, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson.

Moscow launched a total of all 89 Shahed-type attack drones and one Kh-59 missile at Ukraine in the attack, all of which were shot down, the Air Force said. It was the most extensive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024 with over 40 drones destroyed in the city's airspace and nearby areas, the local authorities reported.

According to Yusov, the "distracting drones" do not have an explosive part.

"(Russia's) goal is to exhaust and explore air defense systems. This is not a new tactic, either. Ukraine's security and defense forces have been practicing and effectively countering such challenges," he added.

In the meantime, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an adviser to the presidential office's head, said that Russian troops used a new type of drones — Gerbera — in limited numbers in the attack.

He described these drones as a cheaper version of Shahed-type attack drones.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. Kyiv has the production capacity to produce more than 3 million drones a year, but requires financing from foreign partners, Deputy Strategic Industries Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said.

Moscow is now launching a new type of cheaply-made drone to identify air defense systems and act as decoys, Andrii Cherniak, a spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence, said earlier in July.

Ukraine may have surpassed Russia in number of drones, commander says
“In terms of the number of drones, we are clearly not losing, and we may have even surpassed (Russia),” said Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Russia begins 'third stage' of tactical nuclear arms drills.

"As part of this phase of the drills, missile formations' personnel from the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia s Defense Ministry said.
