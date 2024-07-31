Russia used new 'distracting' drone type during recent attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia used a significant number of so-called "distracting drones" designed to probe air defenses rather than destroy targets in its mass attack on Ukraine on July 31, said Andrii Yusov, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson.

Moscow launched a total of all 89 Shahed-type attack drones and one Kh-59 missile at Ukraine in the attack, all of which were shot down, the Air Force said. It was the most extensive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024 with over 40 drones destroyed in the city's airspace and nearby areas, the local authorities reported.

According to Yusov, the "distracting drones" do not have an explosive part.

"(Russia's) goal is to exhaust and explore air defense systems. This is not a new tactic, either. Ukraine's security and defense forces have been practicing and effectively countering such challenges," he added.

In the meantime, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an adviser to the presidential office's head, said that Russian troops used a new type of drones — Gerbera — in limited numbers in the attack.

He described these drones as a cheaper version of Shahed-type attack drones.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. Kyiv has the production capacity to produce more than 3 million drones a year, but requires financing from foreign partners, Deputy Strategic Industries Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said.

Moscow is now launching a new type of cheaply-made drone to identify air defense systems and act as decoys, Andrii Cherniak, a spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence, said earlier in July.