Russian court sentences Ukrainian-Russian national to 26 years in prison for arson against enlistment offices

by Nate Ostiller July 17, 2024 9:10 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of Moscow on April 25, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A court in Moscow sentenced a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen to 26 years in prison for allegedly trying to set enlistment offices on fire, the independent Russian media outlet Mediazona reported on July 16, citing the court's press service.

More than 500 people have been arrested in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war for acts of vandalism or arson against enlistment offices.

If convicted, the charges can result in lengthy prison sentences.

The man, 53-year-old Ivan Nedilsky, was convicted of treason and various terrorism related charges connected to two reported arson attacks around the Moscow region.

The court proceedings occurred behind closed doors, and a court spokesperson claimed that Nedilsky had "fully admitted his guilt and repented."

The previous month, a Saint Petersburg woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly trying to burn down a military enlistment office.

UK Defense Ministry: Increase in arson attacks at Russian enlistment offices likely signals ‘disaffection’ amid war, potential mobilization
The doubling of arson attacks on Russian enlistment offices in the past six months is likely attributed to a “greater sense of disaffection” among Russians as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues and a potential second wave of mobilization looms, the U.K. Defense Ministry’s assessed in…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Author: Nate Ostiller
6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
