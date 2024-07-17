Russian court sentences Ukrainian-Russian national to 26 years in prison for arson against enlistment offices

This audio is created with AI assistance

A court in Moscow sentenced a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen to 26 years in prison for allegedly trying to set enlistment offices on fire, the independent Russian media outlet Mediazona reported on July 16, citing the court's press service.

More than 500 people have been arrested in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war for acts of vandalism or arson against enlistment offices.

If convicted, the charges can result in lengthy prison sentences.

The man, 53-year-old Ivan Nedilsky, was convicted of treason and various terrorism related charges connected to two reported arson attacks around the Moscow region.

The court proceedings occurred behind closed doors, and a court spokesperson claimed that Nedilsky had "fully admitted his guilt and repented."

The previous month, a Saint Petersburg woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly trying to burn down a military enlistment office.