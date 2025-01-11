Ukraine mulls buying Italian air defenses with frozen Russian assets' proceeds

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv and Rome are discussing the possibility of purchasing Italian-made air defense systems and ammunition using profits from immobilized Russian assets, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Jan. 11.

"We are interested, among other things, in ammunition of various calibers and air defense systems," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anatolii Klochko said after talks with Italian defense officials.

Italy delivered a highly advanced SAMP/T system to Ukraine in cooperation with France in 2023. The second system was said to have been in late September 2024.

Last December, the Italian government approved a decree extending Italy's military support for Ukraine through the year 2025.

The Western countries and other partners immobilized around $300 billion in sovereign Russian assets placed in their bank accounts at the start of the full-scale war.

While Kyiv called for the full confiscation of these funds, the G7 has instead announced a $50 billion loan for Ukraine that will be paid back through profits generated by the frozen assets. The funds will be used for the country's reconstruction and military needs.

The scheme allows Ukraine to obtain arms without relying on Western donations or further straining its already tight budget.