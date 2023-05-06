Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine to replace Soviet emblem on Motherland statue with Ukrainian trident

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2023 7:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The documentation process to dismantle the Soviet hammer and sickle on the statue in Kyiv is already underway, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on national television on May 6.

"Now project documentation is being prepared to understand in what way and how best to remove it, what works should be carried out there," he said.

On May 3, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted a law to remove Soviet and Russian empire monuments left in Ukraine.

The law states that monuments dedicated to people who held leadership positions in the Communist Party, to events related to the Communist Party and the establishment of Soviet power on the territory of Ukraine, and symbols of Russian imperial or Soviet totalitarian policy will not be considered part of Ukraine's cultural heritage anymore.

Ukraine's parliament had already adopted a resolution on May 2 defining Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's regime as "rascism," also known as "rashism" or "ruscism," a contraction of "Russian fascism."

It refers to Russia's expansionist fascist political regime, mixed with ultranationalism and a cult of personality centered around Putin.

In May 2015, the Ukrainian government passed laws to initiate a clean break from the country’s communist past.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.