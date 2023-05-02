Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Ukraine's parliament recognizes Putin's regime as 'rascism'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 7:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhona Rada, Ukraine's parliament, adopted a resolution on May 2 defining Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's regime as "rascism," also known as "rashism" or "ruscism," a contraction of "Russian fascism."

According to the resolution, Russia's war in Ukraine exposed the "real essence" of Putin's regime, a "neo-imperial, totalitarian dictatorship that imitates the worst practices of the past and embodies the ideas of fascism and national socialism in the modern version of Russian fascism."

The term, first used during the First Chechen War in 1995, reappeared after the invasion of Georgia and during Russia's war against Ukraine.

It refers to Russia's expansionist fascist political regime, mixed with ultranationalism and a cult of personality centered around Putin.

The resolution aims at encouraging "the condemnation by the world states of modern Russia's policies, which lead to "war crimes and the genocide of the Ukrainian people," according to the explanatory note.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
