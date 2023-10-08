Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine to provide housing for 2,400 veterans

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2023 4:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian veterans who were awarded 'Hero' status and granted apartments in Lviv in October, 2022, stand with their families during the award ceremony. (Photo by Kateryna Rodak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government will provide housing for 2,400 veterans and their families in 2023,  Veterans' Affairs Minister Yuliia Laputina said on Oct. 8, as reported by Ukrinform.

"One of the main needs that veterans have now is housing. This year, 2,400 families will be provided with housing. This is important because these people have been waiting in line since the ministry was founded," Laputina said.

The minister said that families would receive a government subsidy to purchase housing.

According to Ukrinform, the ministry disbursed a total of 5.5 billion UAH in subsidies for veterans' housing in 2023.

Laputina said that next year's budget would include additional funding to cover veterans' housing needs.

In August, the Ukrainian government simplified the process for obtaining combat veteran status. At the time, former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that around a million Ukrainians had become combat veterans since the Russian invasion of Donbas in 2014.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
