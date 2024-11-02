Skip to content
Ukraine to produce anti-drone missiles with Belgian manufacturer

by Kateryna Denisova November 2, 2024 2:06 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. Thales Belgium SA Rocket System 70mm, on display at the Eurosatory Defense and Security expo, in Seine-Saint-Denis, France, on June 21, 2024. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Thales Belgium manufacturer agreed with the Ukrainian defense industry on a joint production of missiles to counter drones, Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin said on Nov. 2.

"This cooperation will strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry and the protection of critical infrastructure from enemy drones," Smetanin said.

In recent months, Russia has ramped up drone strikes, while reducing its use of more powerful and harder-to-intercept cruise and ballistic missiles.

More than 2,000 strike drones were launched against Ukraine during October, the General Staff reported on Nov. 1, which breaks the previous record set in September by nearly 700.

The two companies signed a memorandum of cooperation. The work between Kyiv and Brussels is expected to expand to technology transfer and production of missile components in the future, the minister added.

Thales is reportedly the only company worldwide developing, manufacturing and supplying a complete rocket system, including fire control systems, weapons and ammunition. It is specialized in the field of air-to-ground 70mm rocket systems.

Ukraine facing one of Russia’s ‘most powerful’ offensives since start of all-out war, Syrskyi says
“Active hostilities that continue in certain areas require constant renewal of the resources of Ukrainian units,” Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
8:43 PM
Video

These Ukrainian women down Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent joined one such unit that refers to themselves as the Witches of Bucha, after a suburb in Kyiv Oblast where they are based. Since all of them are volunteers, these women combine their combat duties with civilian lives.
5:28 PM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.