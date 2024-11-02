Ukraine to produce anti-drone missiles with Belgian manufacturer

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Thales Belgium manufacturer agreed with the Ukrainian defense industry on a joint production of missiles to counter drones, Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin said on Nov. 2.

"This cooperation will strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry and the protection of critical infrastructure from enemy drones," Smetanin said.

In recent months, Russia has ramped up drone strikes, while reducing its use of more powerful and harder-to-intercept cruise and ballistic missiles.

More than 2,000 strike drones were launched against Ukraine during October, the General Staff reported on Nov. 1, which breaks the previous record set in September by nearly 700.

The two companies signed a memorandum of cooperation. The work between Kyiv and Brussels is expected to expand to technology transfer and production of missile components in the future, the minister added.

Thales is reportedly the only company worldwide developing, manufacturing and supplying a complete rocket system, including fire control systems, weapons and ammunition. It is specialized in the field of air-to-ground 70mm rocket systems.