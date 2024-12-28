Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Education, Schools, Children during the war, Ukrainian children
Edit post

Ukraine plans to open over 150 underground schools by fall 2025

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 28, 2024 8:08 AM 2 min read
A teacher conducts a lesson with children in an underground school on Dec. 14, 2024 in Zaporizhzhia. The first underground secondary school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was launched on Dec. 14. (Elena Tita/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine plans to open over 150 underground educational facilities by September of 2025, Deputy Education Minister Nadiia Kuzmychova said at a briefing on Dec. 27.

Ukraine's underground schools are a response to Russian aerial attacks, which regularly target civilian infrastructure, including education facilities.

Ukraine has initiated plans to build 139 underground schools and several dozen underground vocational education institutions, Kuzmychova said at a Dec. 27 briefing, as reported by the news outlet Suspilne.

There are currently 79 underground education facilities under active construction, she said. Construction is ongoing in front-line regions and areas most affected by Russian shelling.

"We expect the construction of absolutely all facilities to be completed by September 1, 2025," Kuzmychova said.

Kharkiv was the first Ukrainian city to open schools underground to protect students from shelling and aerial attacks, while still offering in-person learning. The city operates schools in its metro stations.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has damaged one in every seven Ukrainian schools and completely destroyed over 400 educational institutions, the Education Ministry reported in February 2024.

When the school year began in September 2024, Russian strikes damaged at least 12 education facilities in just three days, leading to dozens of casualties.

As Ukrainian children return to school, Russia launches missiles at educational facilities
As the new school year began in Ukraine, Russia intensified its attacks on the country’s educational facilities, further disrupting a study process already severely impacted by the full-scale war and sowing anxiety among students and their families. In just three days, Russian strikes damaged at le…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.