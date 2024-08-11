Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Education, Russia's war against Ukraine
Edit post

Authorities to open underground schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by late October

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 11, 2024 5:05 PM 1 min read
A photo capturing the building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Local authorities plan to open some of the six underground schools being built in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region by late October, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Aug. 11.

"We expect that the first schools will receive their students at the end of October, this is our ambitious goal," Fedorov said on television. "And today, according to the schedule, we see that we can succeed in this plan."

Kharkiv was the first Ukrainian city where the concept of underground schools was introduced to ensure offline education despite regular Russian attacks. The first school was established in Kharkiv's metro.

Part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is occupied by Russian troops, who are on the offensive to attempt a breakthrough in the country's southeast. Heavy fighting is raging on about 40 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia, and the city and its nearby areas often endure indiscriminate Russian attacks.

In May Fedorov announced that the local authorities would embark on a project to build five underground schools – three in Zaporizhzhia and two elsewhere in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Earlier, Fedorov announced that 24 schools in Zaporizhzhia would begin using a mixed online and offline education format starting April 1.

According to a February poll by the Ukrainian polling agency Vox Populi, 81% of students in front-line regions were studying online.

Deputy Education Minister Yevhen Kudriavets said in February that over 3,500 educational institutions had been damaged due to the Russian full-scale invasion. Nearly 400 of them were almost destroyed.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:33 PM

Minsk summons Ukrainian embassy over drone incursion.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a "strong warning" to Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus Olha Tymush and threatened to end diplomatic relations after what Minsk claims was “a Ukrainian provocation.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.