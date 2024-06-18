Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Air defense, War, Rheinmetall
Ukraine to receive Frankenstein air defense tank from Rheinmetall

by Kateryna Denisova June 18, 2024 9:13 AM 2 min read
29 May 2024, Lithuania, Pabrade: The logo of the Rheinmetall armaments group can be seen on a Bundeswehr vehicle at the NATO exercise Quadriga 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/Picture alliance via Getty Images)
Rheinmetall, the German arms manufacturer, will deliver a new Frankenstein air defense tank to Ukraine, The Telegraph reported on June 17.

Kyiv has been urging its partners to send additional air defense systems as Russia intensifies its strikes against Ukrainian population centers and infrastructure. Germany will deliver its third Patriot system to Kyiv in the coming weeks or months, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on June 11.

The Frankenstein air defense tank consists of an advanced German Skyranger anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Leopard 1 battle tank. The system can shoot down both drones and missiles, according to the outlet.

"There are still many Leopard 1 main battle tanks on whose chassis we could mount the Skyranger turret with the 35 mm caliber automatic cannon," Bjorn Bernhard, the head of land systems at Rheinmetall, said in an interview with the German tabloid Bild.

The recently developed Skyranger system has sophisticated sensors with a 360-degree view of the battlefield and is capable of dealing with drones, according to The Telegraph.

It remains unclear when Ukraine can expect to receive the vehicle.

Ukraine used a hybrid air defense system under the FrankenSAM program, a joint project between Washington and Kyiv, to shoot down Russian Shahed-type drones.

As of January, five projects have been developed under the FrankenSAM concept, with all the systems already deployed on the battlefield, Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin said.

Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine, including HIMARS, Leopards
Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine’s second-largest military donor after the U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
3:36 PM

Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam this week.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited the country since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.
