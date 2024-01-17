Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Ukraine uses FrankenSAM hybrid system for first time, downs Russian kamikaze drone

by Katya Denisova January 17, 2024 11:06 PM 1 min read
Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's minister for strategic industries, during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 28, 2023. (Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine used the first hybrid air defense system under the FrankenSAM program, a joint project between the U.S. and Ukraine, to shoot down a Shahed drone launched by Russia on Jan. 17, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"One of these systems was successfully used for the first time last night. We shot down a kamikaze drone from a distance of nine kilometers," Kamyshin said.

As further military aid packages for Ukraine remain stalled in Congress, the joint project, which combines old Soviet-era surface-to-air missile systems with new U.S.-made missiles and radars, has been a way for Ukraine to continue its fight against Russia in the meantime.

The AP earlier reported that U.S. engineers have been able to work with Ukraine to modify its numerous Soviet-era Buk air defense launchers to fire RIM-7 missiles, of which the U.S. has large stockpiles.

According to Kamyshin, five projects have been developed under the FrankenSAM concept. All the systems have already been deployed on the battlefield.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Katya Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.