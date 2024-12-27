Skip to content
Ukraine working to extend basic training to 2 months, Syrskyi says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 27, 2024 1:29 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a meeting of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Oct. 21, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military leadership plans to extend basic military training to two months to enhance the preparedness and safety of soldiers, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Dec. 27.

The initiative follows consultations with the General Staff, branch commanders, and leaders of individual combat units.

“We are currently working to create conditions for the training to last 2 months in total. High-quality training means, first and foremost, the preservation of the lives and health of our soldiers,” Syrskyi said.

He noted that recent graduates had completed a revised 1.5-month training course, an improvement from the previous 30-day standard.

While an additional 5-14 days of training within military units is planned, intense battlefield conditions have sometimes limited this step.

Syrskyi emphasized the importance of addressing training challenges and updating basic military training standards to meet current needs.

These efforts complement broader reforms under General Mykhailo Drapatyi, appointed commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces on Dec. 12.

Drapatyi’s vision includes transforming the Ground Forces into an “elite” military unit by modernizing training programs, integrating advanced technology, and prioritizing social support for service members.

In July, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the military suffered from a lack of training facilities for new soldiers, citing the Ukrainian military.

The planned changes aim to improve the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces as they continue to face intense hostilities.

