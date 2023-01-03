Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine suspends auctions on transparent procurement platform ProZorro citing blackouts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2023 7:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers temporarily suspended auctions on the ProZorro public procurement system, the Economy Ministry reported, citing the government’s resolution from Dec. 30.

The ministry said that the measure is needed because Russia’s continuous attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure led to scheduled and emergency power outages, often impeding access to the internet.

“Not all bidders in the ProZorro electronic procurement system have the opportunity to participate in auctions,” the statement said.

Auctions won’t be held during the period of martial law and within 90 days from the moment of its termination, the Economy Ministry announced. The martial law has been enacted on Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. It has been prolonged every few months ever since.

“Starting today, all bids that will be announced in ProZorro will be conducted without an auction. That is, the (initial) tender offer of the participant is final, and the winner is the one who gave the lowest price during the submission of the offers,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Jan. 3.

“We will bring back the auctions as soon as the situation stabilizes,” she said.

ProZorro is Ukraine’s electronic public procurement system, designed to increase transparency and competition in the bidding process. Launched in 2016, it has become the go-to platform for conducting procurement procedures in the country. ProZorro streamlines the process for companies to participate in bids and tracks the entire procurement process electronically, helping to reduce corruption and improve efficiency.

At the same time, its sister platform Prozorro.Sale, an online auction system for the sale and lease of property, will continue to hold auctions.

Experts: Parliament derails Ukraine's European integration by passing Constitutional Court bill.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.