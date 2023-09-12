Ukraine strikes Russian military base of drone operators

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s forces carried out a successful strike against a base of Russian operators of Zala and Lancet drones, the military’s Strategic Communications Directorate reported.

The base, located in the Russian-occupied village of Luhanske, Donetsk Oblast, was hit on Sept. 11.

The report didn’t specify how many Russian soldiers had been killed and drones destroyed.

Russian forces have regularly used Lancet drones for reconnaissance and strikes against the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, Russia has lost 4,645 drones, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.