Ukraine strikes Russian military base of drone operators

by Dinara Khalilova September 12, 2023 5:06 PM 1 min read
A screenshot from a video published by the Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate on Telegram allegedly showing the moment when a Russian base of drone operators was struck in the Russian-occupied vilage of Luhanske, Donetsk Oblast, on Sept. 11, 2023. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s forces carried out a successful strike against a base of Russian operators of Zala and Lancet drones, the military’s Strategic Communications Directorate reported.

The base, located in the Russian-occupied village of Luhanske, Donetsk Oblast, was hit on Sept. 11.

The report didn’t specify how many Russian soldiers had been killed and drones destroyed.

Russian forces have regularly used Lancet drones for reconnaissance and strikes against the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, Russia has lost 4,645 drones, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Head-first into the future: Inside the race to win the drone war in Ukraine
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
