General Staff: Russia has lost 269,760 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 12 that Russia had lost 269,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 550 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,568 tanks, 8,778 armored fighting vehicles, 8,413 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,872 artillery systems, 764 multiple launch rocket systems, 515 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,645 drones, and 18 boats.