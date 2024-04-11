Ukraine signs new partnership agreement with UN migration agency

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on April 11 that it had signed a new partnership agreement with the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The agreement entails "enhanced cooperation for Ukraine's reconstruction, personal data protection, digitalization, and cybersecurity," the ministry said. It will also help "improve migration" and "border policies and processes."

The IOM said in February 2024 that over 14 million people — nearly a third of Ukraine's population—have been forced to flee their homes in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Around 4.5 million of these people have returned to Ukraine since February 2022, the IOM said.

Another 3.7 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, while nearly 6.5 million are refugees abroad, according to IOM data.