Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Migration, United Nations, Ukraine, Refugees, Foreign Ministry
Edit post

Ukraine signs new partnership agreement with UN migration agency

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 4:58 PM 1 min read
The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) logo is seen during a job fair, organized mainly for Ukrainian refugees, in Krakow, Poland, on Dec. 8, 2022. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on April 11 that it had signed a new partnership agreement with the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The agreement entails "enhanced cooperation for Ukraine's reconstruction, personal data protection, digitalization, and cybersecurity," the ministry said. It will also help "improve migration" and "border policies and processes."

The IOM said in February 2024 that over 14 million people nearly a third of Ukraine's populationhave been forced to flee their homes in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Around 4.5 million of these people have returned to Ukraine since February 2022, the IOM said.

Another 3.7 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, while nearly 6.5 million are refugees abroad, according to IOM data.

EU ready to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees past March 2025
The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protections to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in the EU s…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:01 PM

Politico: France imports growing levels of Russian LNG.

France has paid Russia 600 million euros ($644 million) for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports in just the first three months of 2024, making it the fastest-growing consumer of Russian LNG in the EU, Politico reported on April 11.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:32 PM

Mayor: Reconstruction of Mykolaiv will cost $2.9 billion

Russia's destruction of the southern city of Mykolaiv will cost an estimated $2.9 billion to repair, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told reporters at the International Mayors Summit outside Chisinau, Moldova, on April 11.
1:30 PM

Ukraine, Latvia sign long-term security agreement.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, signed a long-term bilateral security agreement, Zelensky announced on April 11 while visiting Lithuania for an international summit.
10:59 AM

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Dmytro Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for works in culture and arts. While having background in multiple professions, he is best know for his work in poetry.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.