News Feed, Defense Ministry, Defense Procurement Agency, Rustem Umerov, War, Ukraine
Ukraine sets up supervisory boards for lethal and non-lethal procurement agencies, Defense Minister says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2024 6:16 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the "Ukraine 2024: Independence" forum in Kyiv on Aug. 27, 2024. (Defense Ministry/Telegram)
Separate boards were set up for the lethal and non-lethal procurement agencies, a big step towards compliance with NATO standards, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in a Facebook post on Oct. 11.

“We have finally established supervisory boards for the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the Non-lethal Defense Rear Agency (DOT),” his post read.

In a shake-up of ministry personnel earlier this month, Minister Rustem Umerov reshuffled the cards by requesting the dismissal of three of his deputies amid a debate with NATO over plans to unify military procurement into one agency.

Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Rear Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.

This process of creating the supervisory boards concluded today, Umerov said in his Facebook post.

The DPA, first established in August 2022, focuses solely on procuring lethal aid, while the DOT was formed to purchase non-lethal aid such as food and clothing.

The government also appointed Serhiy Boyev and Serhiy Melnykas as Umerov deputies, and dismissed deputy Oleksandr Balanutsa from his post, according to the minister.

Umerov said that the boards would include Ukrainian and international experts, which would allow for integrating foreign experience to reform the defense sector.

“Their appointment is a significant step towards compliance with international standards. This guarantees independent control over processes, minimizes corruption risks, and increases trust in the system both within the country and on the part of our international partners,” Umerov wrote.

Those who would join both supervisory boards hadn’t been announced.

Old guard pushback continues to haunt Ukraine’s arms procurement cleanup
Maryna Bezrukova immediately knew she was upsetting murky and powerful forces in Ukraine’s arms trade. Amid a push for reforms in the Defense Ministry, Bezrukova took the reins of the ministry’s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) this January. She left behind her comfortable job at the state electric…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:48 AM

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.
