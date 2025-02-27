Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Peacekeepers, Foreign Ministry, NATO, Ceasefire, security guarantees, Black Sea
Edit post

Future peacekeeping force may patrol air, sea space, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 27, 2025 11:21 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is in talks with Western allies to ensure that any future military contingent monitoring a potential ceasefire also has a role in patrolling air and sea space, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said at a news briefing on Feb. 27.

"If our partners and allies are ready to discuss the possible deployment of these contingents to ensure peace and security in Ukraine... then we think it is quite possible to talk about the safety of the sky," Tykhyi said.

The discussion comes as the concept of a multinational peacekeeping force has been raised as a potential security guarantee for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Tykhyi emphasized the importance of strengthening security in the Black Sea, given Russia’s continued threats to the freedom of navigation.

"We are already talking about this in the negotiations with them (Western partners) and believe that this is a serious topic that needs to be discussed," he said, adding that the issue may be further addressed at the EU summit on Mar. 6.

Washington has backed the idea of a European-led peacekeeping force, with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying on Feb. 12 that such a mission would not include U.S. troops.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Feb. 26 that Europe should take primary responsibility for regional security.

France, the U.K., and several other countries have signaled support for deploying peacekeepers, though European nations have yet to reach a consensus.

The Washington Post reported on Feb. 17 that up to 30,000 European troops could be sent to Ukraine as part of a ceasefire monitoring mission.

Turkey considers sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly discussed the possibility with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.