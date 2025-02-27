Future peacekeeping force may patrol air, sea space, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is in talks with Western allies to ensure that any future military contingent monitoring a potential ceasefire also has a role in patrolling air and sea space, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said at a news briefing on Feb. 27.

"If our partners and allies are ready to discuss the possible deployment of these contingents to ensure peace and security in Ukraine... then we think it is quite possible to talk about the safety of the sky," Tykhyi said.

The discussion comes as the concept of a multinational peacekeeping force has been raised as a potential security guarantee for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Tykhyi emphasized the importance of strengthening security in the Black Sea, given Russia’s continued threats to the freedom of navigation.

"We are already talking about this in the negotiations with them (Western partners) and believe that this is a serious topic that needs to be discussed," he said, adding that the issue may be further addressed at the EU summit on Mar. 6.

Washington has backed the idea of a European-led peacekeeping force, with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying on Feb. 12 that such a mission would not include U.S. troops.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Feb. 26 that Europe should take primary responsibility for regional security.

France, the U.K., and several other countries have signaled support for deploying peacekeepers, though European nations have yet to reach a consensus.

The Washington Post reported on Feb. 17 that up to 30,000 European troops could be sent to Ukraine as part of a ceasefire monitoring mission.