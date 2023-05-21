Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian military says it controls 'some buildings' in southwestern Bakhmut, situation 'extremely difficult'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2023 2:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military said on May 21 that the situation in Bakhmut is "extremely difficult," but Ukraine still holds "some buildings" and fortifications in the southwestern part of the destroyed eastern city.

In a commentary to the public broadcaster Suspilne, Eastern Operational Command spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty said that Russian forces have not completely captured Bakhmut yet. He added that the city was so severely destroyed after months of heavy fighting that it wouldn't bring "any military or even political benefit" for the Russians.

The Ukrainian military's report of still controlling small parts of Bakhmut comes a day after the Russian Defense Ministry and Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed complete control over the city. The claim was immediately denied by the Ukrainian military and Ukrainian authorities.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, who has reported Ukraine's local advances on the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut over the past week, claimed that Ukrainian forces managed to semi-circle the Russians inside the city.

Maliar said that Ukrainian forces continue to advance along the flanks of Bakhmut, forcing Russian troops to lose some positions on "the dominant heights around the city."

According to the official, Ukrainian forces still have control over industrial and infrastructure facilities and the private sector in Bakhmut's Litak district in the city's southwestern part.

Ukraine strikes back around Bakhmut as Wagner reaches last streets in the city
On the evening of May 9, just half a day after a single T-34 tank rolled through Red Square during Moscow’s subdued Victory Day celebrations, something unexpected happened. Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, announced that units of the Russian regular army’s 72nd Separat…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Watch also our video on the evacuation of civilians from the front lines
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
