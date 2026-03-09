Ukraine accuses Hungary of 'physical and psychological pressure' on detained bank staff

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on March 9 said seven employees of state-owned Oschadbank detained by Hungary were subjected to "physical and psychological pressure" while in custody, accusing Hungarian authorities of violating international law.

The employees were stopped on March 5 while traveling through Hungary from Austria to Ukraine in two armored vehicles carrying $40 million, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold. Hungary's authorities said the group was detained on suspicion of money laundering.

Kyiv has denounced the detention as "hostage-taking" and "state terrorism," escalating tensions between the two neighbors. All seven were later released on March 6.

The ministry said the employees were officially classified as witnesses but were transported blindfolded and handcuffed. Their arrest involved an armored personnel carrier, and Anti-Terrorist Center operatives carrying out the operation were armed with machine guns.

Hungarian authorities confiscated the detainees' personal belongings, including mobile phones, preventing them from informing relatives about their whereabouts, the ministry said.

Most of the items were not returned after their release.

One of the detainees, who has diabetes, experienced a deterioration in their health while in custody and reportedly received medical assistance only after losing consciousness.

The person was injected with a drug that sharply increased their blood sugar level and caused hypertension, after which they were hospitalized, according to the ministry.

Kyiv also said that "in violation of all generally accepted norms," the detainees were denied the right to testify in their native language, Ukrainian, and were instead questioned in Russian.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said the employees were denied access to legal representation and were not allowed to meet with a consul despite repeated requests from both the detainees and the embassy.

Kyiv argued the treatment violated Hungary's obligations under international law, including the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Before the detainees were released, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on European partners to respond to what he described as "the Hungarian government's lawlessness." He also accused Prime Minister Viktor Orban of dragging Ukraine into Hungary's election campaign.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto demanded "immediate answers from Kyiv regarding large cash shipments passing through Hungary," questioning why the funds were transported physically rather than via bank transfers.

Szijjarto also suggested a possible "link to the Ukrainian war mafia," though he presented no evidence.

The dispute unfolds as relations between Kyiv and Budapest deteriorate over disruptions to Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

The pipeline, which carries Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia, has been offline since late January after a Russian strike damaged energy infrastructure in western Ukraine, according to Kyiv.

Budapest and Bratislava accuse Ukraine of deliberately halting transit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the pipeline could technically be restored within about six weeks, but has not supported resuming Russian oil flows.