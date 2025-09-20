Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Shifting power dynamics and political competition amid the settlement process — exclusive briefing by KI Insights

Join KI Insights for a closed-door briefing, where our analysts will map out the political landscape, assess the peace negotiations status, and explore what domestic and international stakeholders should expect in the months ahead.

Event details:

Date: Monday, September 22.

Time: 16:00. Expected duration – 1 hour 30 minutes.

Format: In-person, central Kyiv. For security reasons, the location details will be communicated later to confirmed participants. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights experts and a candid Q&A session.

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

You will receive further details via email.

Not able to visit in person?

We will host the same briefing online for those who are not in Kyiv and are not able to attend.

Date: Wednesday, September 24.

Time: 18:30 Kyiv time. Expected duration – 1 hour.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights experts and a candid Q&A session.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing this short form. Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

This is an exclusive, subscriber-only session designed to support organizations, investors, and diplomats working in or on Ukraine. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from Kyiv Independent membership.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free. For more information on the subscription packages, book a free consultation in the calendar, and a member of the team will guide you through the options.

For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality — thank you for your understanding.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.