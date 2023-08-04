Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine retrieves bodies of 44 fallen soldiers

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2023 3:53 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Nazar Matlak, a Ukrainian serviceman, who was killed fighting Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, during the funeral service on June 27, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 44 fallen Ukrainian soldiers from the occupied territories, the Reintegration Ministry reported on Aug. 4.

The transfer was reportedly carried out by the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Ukrainian law enforcement, the military, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and international organizations.

Upon identification, the bodies of the fallen soldiers will be returned to their relatives for burial.

On July 14, Kyiv retrieved the bodies of 62 fallen service personnel.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
