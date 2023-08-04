Ukraine retrieves bodies of 44 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 44 fallen Ukrainian soldiers from the occupied territories, the Reintegration Ministry reported on Aug. 4.

The transfer was reportedly carried out by the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Ukrainian law enforcement, the military, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and international organizations.

Upon identification, the bodies of the fallen soldiers will be returned to their relatives for burial.

On July 14, Kyiv retrieved the bodies of 62 fallen service personnel.