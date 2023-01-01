Ukraine retrieved almost 1,600 POWs from Russian captivity in 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories reported on Jan. 1 that over the past year, Ukraine managed to return 1,464 service people and 132 civilians from Russian captivity. The latest exchange of prisoners took place on Dec. 31, when 140 Ukrainian POWs were freed from captivity.

However, about 3,400 Ukrainian soldiers are still in Russian captivity, and another 15,000 are considered missing, according to Alyona Verbytska, the President's Commissioner for the Rights of Defenders of Ukraine.