Ukraine restores ferry service with Georgia.

Ukrferry, Ukraine's ferry operator in the Black Sea, has restored ferry service between Ukraine and Georgia, according to the schedule on the company's website.

Ukrferry suspended its operations with Georgia when the all-out war started on Feb. 24, 2022.

The sea voyage from the city of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast to the port of Batumi in Georgia will be the first between the countries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The first voyage is scheduled for July 2 and will last nearly 60 hours, according to the Ukrferry.

The route will be operated by the Kaunas ferry, built in 1989 in Germany. The length and width of the vessel are 190 and 28 meters, respectively, which minimizes pitching even in storm conditions.

The ferry accommodates 250 passengers, while its two cargo decks can carry 49 railroad cars and 50 heavy trucks simultaneously.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) aims to restore domestic port infrastructure to at least the pre-war level in the next two years.

The state company needs up to Hr 9.5 billion ($234 million) for the restoration, according to Yurii Lytvyn, head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

Lytvyn announced in late May that Ukraine was at the final stage of negotiations to restore ferry traffic with Azerbaijan, Interfax Ukraine reported.