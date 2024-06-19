Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Georgia, Black Sea, Odesa Oblast
Ukraine restores ferry service with Georgia

by Kateryna Hodunova June 19, 2024 10:14 PM
The Georgian national flag flying on March 24, 2023, in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Ukrferry, Ukraine's ferry operator in the Black Sea, has restored ferry service between Ukraine and Georgia, according to the schedule on the company's website.

Ukrferry suspended its operations with Georgia when the all-out war started on Feb. 24, 2022.

The sea voyage from the city of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast to the port of Batumi in Georgia will be the first between the countries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The first voyage is scheduled for July 2 and will last nearly 60 hours, according to the Ukrferry.

The route will be operated by the Kaunas ferry, built in 1989 in Germany. The length and width of the vessel are 190 and 28 meters, respectively, which minimizes pitching even in storm conditions.

The ferry accommodates 250 passengers, while its two cargo decks can carry 49 railroad cars and 50 heavy trucks simultaneously.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) aims to restore domestic port infrastructure to at least the pre-war level in the next two years.

The state company needs up to Hr 9.5 billion ($234 million) for the restoration, according to Yurii Lytvyn, head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

Lytvyn announced in late May that Ukraine was at the final stage of negotiations to restore ferry traffic with Azerbaijan, Interfax Ukraine reported.

Russia still hasn’t restored ferry crossing in Crimea after Ukraine’s recent strike, military says
The Ukrainian military reportedly struck the ferry crossing in occupied Kerch with U.S.-provided long-range ATACMS missiles overnight on May 30. Two Russian ferries were “significantly damaged,” according to Ukraine’s General Staff.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.