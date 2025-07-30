Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 34

Editor's note: This is issue 34 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak's weekly "Ukraine Reforms Tracker" covering events from July 23–29, 2025. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs. The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Ukraine moves to reverse anti-corruption agencies shutdown amid political backlash

Ukrainian lawmakers on July 24 registered draft law #13531 to repeal legislation that effectively dismantled the country's top anti-corruption institutions — the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). The bill was signed by 48 MPs across party lines, including from Holos (Voice), European Solidarity, Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People), and Batkivshchyna (Motherland) — the latter two of which had overwhelmingly backed the original controversial law #12414.

Later the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted his own draft law (#13533), also aimed at preserving NABU and SAPO. Despite the presence of additional provisions, the presidential version has been also endorsed by both anti-corruption agencies and is expected to receive parliamentary backing.

The vote is scheduled for July 31 — exactly seven days after registration, as stipulated by parliamentary rules — and is expected to pass both in the first and final readings.

Meanwhile, Ukrainska Pravda reported on three alleged reasons behind the initial move to dissolve the agencies: the high-profile indictment of former Deputy PM Oleksiy Chernyshov, a law-enforcement search of Presidential aide Rostyslav Shurma's home in Germany, and a potential forthcoming criminal case involving Tymur Mindich, a businessman with close ties to the President's Office.

Benchmarks and soft commitments with the IMF

Ukraine's government faces July 31 deadline to appoint Bureau of Economic Security chief under IMF deal

Ukraine's Cabinet, led by newly appointed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, must appoint a new director of the Bureau of Economic Security by July 31 to stay in compliance with International Monetary Fund conditions. The selection commission has resubmitted the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the official winner of the previously stalled selection process.

Last week, the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine publicly named the appointment of the bureau head and adherence to the legal procedure as one of the top priorities for the government. The European Commission speaker confirmed to European Pravda that "the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine should be appointed as soon as possible in accordance with the law on reforming the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and the current selection and appointment procedures".

The position remains vacant following the government's controversial refusal earlier this month to confirm Tsyvinskyi, despite legal obligations to do so.

Ukraine's parliament to vote on budget revision adding Hr 400 billion ($9.7 billion) for defense

The Verkhovna Rada plans to vote in final reading on amendments to the 2025 state budget (No. 13439-3) on Thursday, July 31. The bill allocates an additional Hr 412.4 billion ($10 billion) for defense.

Total spending will rise by Hr 448.8 billion ($10.9 billion), offset by Hr 51.3 billion ($1.2 billion) in program cuts. To finance the gap, the government will increase revenue targets by Hr 147.5 billion ($3.6 billion) and issue Hr 250 billion ($6.1 billion) in new debt.