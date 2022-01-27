Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Covid-19
Edit post

Ukraine records highest-ever daily number of new Covid-19 cases

by Daria Shulzhenko January 27, 2022 1:30 PM 1 min read
A Covid-19 patient receives oxygen treatment on Nov. 3, 2021 at the sub-intensive care unit in Dnipro clinical hospital №8. (dniprorada.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has registered 32,393 new cases of Covid-19 on Jan. 27. It is the highest-ever number detected in the country since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Out of them, the largest number of cases have been recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (2,862), Lviv Oblast (2,696), Zhytomyr Oblast (2,467), the city of Kyiv (2,012), Odesa Oblast (1,939), and Sumy Oblast (1,909). On the previous day, Kyiv was leading in new cases.

The previous highest number of daily cases, 27,377, was recorded in Ukraine on Nov. 3.

Although the infection rate has been growing for the last three weeks, the number of hospitalizations is twice lower compared to the outbreak in the spring of 2021. According to Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, the low hospitalization rate is observed due to nationwide vaccination. Still, Ukraine's vaccination level remains relatively low: Only 46% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.

Ukraine’s western regions, where the level of vaccination is the lowest in the country, have detected the largest number of new cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations. Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast has 62,9% of its Covid-19 wards already occupied, which is the highest number in Ukraine.

It also registered the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations compared to any other region in Ukraine on the same day: Out of 3,016 people who were hospitalized with Covid-19 on Jan. 26, 251 were in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

The Health Ministry announced the beginning of a new Covid-19 wave on Jan. 19. The ministry expects this wave to peak in February.

The highly transmissible Covid-19 variant Omicron was first detected in Ukraine on Dec. 18. As of Jan. 24, the strain has reportedly spread in 17 out of the country's 24 oblasts, but hasn’t yet become the dominant variant in Ukraine.

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.