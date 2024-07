This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine has received a tranche of $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the successful completion of the fourth programme revision, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on July 3.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Shmyhal said.